Watch: Prabhas Burns 100 ft Ravan Effigy in Adipurush Style at Ramlila in Delhi

New Delhi: Actor Prabhas of ‘Baahubali’ fame used a bow and arrow to kill a Ravana effigy enacting the battle from Ramayana in the Ramlila at Lal Qila grounds in the national capital. The Dussehra ceremony, which was organised by the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee on Wednesday, was attended by the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Ramlila at Lal Qila grounds on September 26 and will culminate on Dussehra today. At this ground, large effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarana and Meghanada are being burnt to celebrate the victory of good over evil in the Hindu epic Ramayana.

He is my shree Ram 🧎

Jai Rebel star pic.twitter.com/WGmHzMaYmf — Sagar (@SagarPrabhas141) October 5, 2022

As Ramlila is being organised after two years of Covid-19 pandemic, the Dussehra ceremony is witnessing a massive turnout at Red Fort grounds.

#WATCH | Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar along with Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena & former President Ram Nath Kovind attend Dussehra celebrations at Ram Leela ground pic.twitter.com/mGjlPwNwlh — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

Speaking at the ‘Ravan Dahan’ programme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished for India to become the ‘best and strongest nation in the world.’ Taking part in the festivities, Kejriwal also witnessed the burning of the effigies of demon king Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad.

