LONDON: In a show of solidarity against China's expansionism, Indians protesting outside the Chinese Embassy in London were joined by Pakistani protesters. The event was organised on July 12 and the video has gone viral.

Protesters from both the countries were seen holding 'anti-China' placards after China's forceful intrusion into the Indian territory and the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh.

Arif Aajakia, a Pakistani human rights activist was seen shouting “boycott China” and “down with China” along with the members of several Indian diaspora groups protesting against China’s expansionist policies.

Watch the video:

“Today was also the first time in my life that I sang Vande Mataram,” said Aajakia. The next video from his Twitter handle showed the crowd singing "Jana Gana Mana".

1st time in my life, part of Bhaarti National antheme & Vande Maatram.. pic.twitter.com/xr4Sv5ygUL — Arif Aajakia (@arifaajakia) July 12, 2020

Jana gana mana at protest pic.twitter.com/LV9KosKDk7 — Arif Aajakia (@arifaajakia) July 12, 2020

Another protester, Amjad Ayub Mirza from Mirpur in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) was quoted saying, "I have travelled all the way from Glasgow for this protest. I am from PoK, an Indian living under Pakistani occupation. The Chinese are wreaking havoc across Gilgit-Baltistan through CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) and the Pakistani government continues to work for hand in glove with them."

The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter standoff in various locations in the LAC for the last seven weeks. Tensions escalated after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the deadly clash that took place in Galwan Valley on June 15. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but details are not known. Indian Army senior officials believe that the Chinese suffered approximately 45 casualties