Watch: New UK PM Rishi Sunak Seeks Blessings From Vedic Pandit In London

Rishi Sunak created history by becoming Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister. Both his parents are of Indian descent. Rishi Sunak's father Yashvir Sunak was a National Health Service general practitioner, and his mother, Usha Sunak, ran a chemist shop.

Rishi Sunak, one of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster and is going to be the country’s first leader of colour. He is going to form replacing Liz Truss, the outgoing leader who resigned just after 44 days in the job.

Rishi Sunak will meet King Charles at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday and will address the nation for the first time as prime minister.

New UK PM Rishi Sunak took blessings from vedic pundit in London on October 24. Here is the video.

Rishi Sunak receives blessings from a Ved pandit in Telugu association in London yesterday. #RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/3Ol9p1C1uJ — priyadarshini (@priyasakshi31) October 25, 2022

