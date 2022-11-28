Watch: Men Brandishing Swords Attack Police Van Carrying Aftab Poonawalla

New Delhi: Delhi police van carrying Shradhha Walkar’s murder accused Aftab Poonawalla was attacked by at least two men with swords who claim to be Hindu Sena members on Monday. The attack took place outside the FSL office in Delhi, ANI reported.

Reports suggest that Delhi police have detained the two sword carrying men for attacking its personnel. As per the video, the accused were seen wielding their swords at the police van carrying Aftab who was taken to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini for the polygraph test on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta said the sword-wielding men are ‘not of the Hindu Sena’, HT reported. “They could be members of our group but what they did was their own/personal step and not of the Hindu Sena,” Hindu Sena chief said.

Aftab has already undergone three sessions of lie detector tests. The FSL head has said he will share the details of the test with the investigating agency as this is a confidential matter.

“When the last session was held, there was a health issue due to which some sessions were not satisfactory. Our lab and preparation for the narco test is complete,” Head of the Department of Crime Scene Management at FSL, Rohini, Sanjeev Gupta, said.

Aftab is accused of killing his live-in partner on May 28 and chopping her body into multiple pieces and storing them in a deep freezer before disposing of them in the Chhatarpur forest area over a period of three months.

