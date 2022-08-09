Rewa, MP: A video of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader and two others allegedly kicking and thrashing an ex-serviceman in Rewa city of Madhya Pradesh is going viral on social media. Acting on the complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered, police said on Tuesday.

The footage of the CCTV shows two men barging into the shop of a retired Army man Dinesh Mishra on Monday night and slapping and kicking him. Following the assault, the victim filed a complaint with the police. In his complaint, the ex-serviceman claimed that some police personnel were present at the spot but instead of taking any action they escorted the main accused to his home.

The retired Army man said the police registered the case only after the video of the incident surfaced on social media.Dinesh Mishra was assaulted without any provocation. The accused duo also ransacked the shops and damaged the items, as per the FIR.

After analysing the CCTV visuals, the Police have identified the main culprit as Rewa city BJYM president Rituraj Chaturvedi. However, no arrests were made so far. It is pertinent to note that BJYM is the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“A case has been registered against Rituraj Chaturvedi, and his aides Anurag Mishra and Aman Chaturvedi under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Sonkar said.

Meanwhile, BJP's Rewa district president Ajay Singh said Rituraj Chaturvedi has been working as the city president of BJYM. “'We will take action against him as his name has figured in the assault case,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)