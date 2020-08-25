Words fail describing the valour of our jawans. They put themselves at risk fighting the toughest of the enemy. At the same time, they strain their every sinew to serve the needy. As many as 25 jawans of the Indo Tibetan border Police have trekked for 40 km for 15 hours on trot braving fast flowing streams, water falls, dangerous slopes and tricky bends and turns – all to save a middle-aged woman who fell down into a gorge.

This great feat of courage, perseverance and dedication is now winning the praise of one and all.

A woman from Lapsa in Munsyari division of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district fell down off a cliff and badly injured herself. The incident occurred on August 20. The ITBP cops tried to shift her in a chopper to a hospital which is some 70 km away. But, the chopper could not land due to tough terrain and inclement weather. Finally, a team of 25 ITBP personnel trekked to the village on August 22 and decided to carry her on a stretcher to the nearest road head.

The road was difficult. The road was damaged at several places and there were several fast flowing streams along the way. The road was precarious with water falls and other problems. Yet, 25 ITBP men carried her on a stretcher by turns and walked for 15 continuous hours. After the arduous trek, they reached the nearest road head, where an ambulance was ready to shift her to the hospital.

Luckily, the woman is said to be safe and out of danger. The locals are thanking the ITBP personnel for their daredevilry and commitment to duty.

