Indian Army paratroopers displayed their show of strength when they jumped off a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during an exercise over eastern Ladakh.

The video of the para trooping exercise has gone viral.

Troops carried out the para dropping and slithering exercises in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane.

Singh arrived in Ladakh on Friday morning, July 17 on a day-long visit.

Singh witnessed a military drill involving a fleet of attack helicopters, tanks, infantry combat vehicles and ground commandos at a high-altitude forward base in Stakna in Ladakh. In the drill, the Army and Air Force displayed combat readiness in the region.

A large number of ground commandos, tanks, BMP infantry combat vehicles, Apache, Rudra and Mi-17 V5 helicopters, took part in the drill at Stakna.

Indian and Chinese troops were locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for over eight weeks since May 5. The tension escalated manifold after the violent clashes in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.

However, following a series of diplomatic and military talks, the two sides began a mutual disengagement process on July 6 and withdrew troops from most of the friction points.