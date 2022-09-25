Watch: I’ll Become Smiti Irani-2 : Rakhi Sawant Retorts to Hema Malini’s Jibe

Mumbai: Reacting to actor-turned-politician Hema Malini's statement “You want film stars? Tomorrow Rakhi Sawant’s name might also pop up,” Rakhi Sawant said she would now contest the 2024 elections.

Rakhi posted a new video in which she spoke about Hema Malini's statement that after Kangana, even Rakhi could join politics. Rakhi said in a mock serious way that news of her joining politics was to be made public by either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or home minister Amit Shah, but she was happy that Hema Malini, her ‘dream girl’, had gone ahead and shared it.

Rakhi further said in a video, “I’m now going to become Smiti Irani part 2. I’m so happy that I will contest in the elections. Please support me. And Hema Malini ji, thank you for giving such a nice statement about me.”

Earlier, during Hema Malini’s trip to Mathura, the Bollywoods’ dream girl was asked about actor Kangana Ranaut’s visit to the city and speculations about her contesting elections from Mathura, the home constituency of Hema Malini. Reacting to the news, the Sholay actor had saids that, “Tomorrow, even Rakhi Sawant will become.”

Recently, Kangana Ranaut visited the famed Thakur Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan and offered prayers.

“Good, it is good...what can I say about my opinion? My opinion is only up to God. You only want film stars in Mathura. If someone else wants to become an MP, you will not let him become because according to you only a film star should become MP from Mathura. Tomorrow, even Rakhi Sawant will become,” Hema Malini told reporters.

#WATCH | Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: When asked about speculation that actor Kangana Ranaut could contest elections from Mathura, BJP MP Hema Malini says, "Good, it is good...You want only film stars in Mathura. Tomorrow, even Rakhi Sawant will become." pic.twitter.com/wgQsDzbn5Z — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

Rakhi Sawant also said that if PM Modi can become PM by making tea, she too can become the Chief Minister.

“As far as I am concerned, I have been serving society from childhood itself. I was born to serve the country only and I want to serve it. When our Prime Minister can become the PM by making tea, then why can't I be a CM after working in Bollywood? Definitely, I will and I need the best wishes of you all,” Sawant said, adding it would be a ‘surprise’ against whom she would be contesting 2024 elections.

Also Read: Housewife from Hyderabad Gang-raped in Sangareddy