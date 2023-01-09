WATCH: I Have Killed Rahul Gandhi: Wayanad MP’s Response Goes Viral

Chandigarh: Media persons at a press conference here in Haryana were shocked when former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said ‘he had killed Rahul Gandhi’. A video clip of his Haryana presser is going viral on social media.

His Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra garnered praise from across the country and the Congress leader was criticised by the detractors. He made it clear that this party campaign was not about his image.

“The Rahul Gandhi exists in your mind, I have killed him. He’s not in my mind. He’s gone. The person you’re seeing is not Rahul Gandhi,” the Wayanad MP responded to a reporter who asked him how the yatra had changed his image.

“Why are you looking so shocked? I have nothing to do with image, I have no interest in image. You can assign me whatever image you want - good or bad,” he added.

The Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its 115th day on Monday and is approaching Mohra Maulana of Ambala. The yatra which began from Kanyakumari on September 7 will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir.

