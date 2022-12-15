Watch: How Loose Rope on Heavy Vehicle Caused Freak Accident in Thoothukudi

Thoothukudi: In a freak road accident in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi, a biker was tossed into the air after a rope dangling loosely from the truck ensnared the motorcyclist by his neck. The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area.

The victim identified as Muthu miraculously escaped with minor injuries. The incident took place when Muthu from Srivaikuntam town was heading to the Eral region and got tangled in the loose rope of the heavy vehicle coming in the opposite direction and truck pulled him off by neck and he fell to the ground.

The analysis of CCTV footage showed that two gunny bags of fertilizers from the truck were spilling on the road and the rope loosened by the fallen bags ensnared the biker and as a result Muthu was thrown in the air and he fell on the ground.

The Eral police have launched an investigation and the driver of the vehicle is reportedly cooperating with the police in the probe.

