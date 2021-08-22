Watch: Get Inspired By Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's Workout Game

A video of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin working out at a gym is going viral. He is seen completely focused on his routine in the 37-second clip. The video of MK Stalin is widely shared on all social media platforms and he is a major fitness inspiration for many. MK Stalin always highlights the need to stay fit and healthy. Here are a few videos of MK Stalin performing weight training. Just give a look at the videos.

What keeps M K Stalin busy during weekends. pic.twitter.com/vvXH6Xb8ur — J Sam Daniel Stalin (@jsamdaniel) August 21, 2021

CM MK Stalin was also caught on camera many times while cycling along the East Coast Road in Chennai. Speaking to a news agency, MK Stalin said that, "Although I keep quite busy working, I enjoy time with my grandchildren and relax. I wake up early, go for a walk, do yoga. I cycle once in 10 days. These are my physical exercises. I don't feel tired even if I am very busy." MK Stalin is a yoga enthusiast.

MK Stalin is the current chief minister of Tamil Nadu after the DMK-led alliance defeated the AIADAM-BJP alliance in the recently held Assembly elections.