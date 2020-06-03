MUMBAI: Giving anxious moments to the airport authorities, a cargo aircraft of American logistics firm FedEx skidded off the runway after landing amid heavy rain at Mumbai airport at a time when severe cyclonic storm Nisarga made its landfall on the Maharashtra coast on Wednesday. As the visuals of the video show, the plane came to a stop on a soggy runway under heavy rain while its huge landing gears splashed water with a strong force. Under this effect, jets of water rose several metres from the ground.

The MD-11 aircraft, which was involved in the runway excursion incident, came from Bengaluru. In aviation parlance, a runway excursion is one when a plane leaves the runway in use during take-off or landing. It may be intentional or unintentional.

FedEx flight skids off runway at Mumbai International Airport!#CycloneNisarg pic.twitter.com/hpxIerhDue — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) June 3, 2020

The airport authorities heave a huge sigh of relief as no visible damaged was caused due to the incident. The plane was later towed away from the runway while the incident did not result in any disruption to flights. In a quick precautionary measure, the Mumbai airport suspended flight operations till 6 am Wednesday after discussing with the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport witnessed a runway excursion today (Wednesday) with FedEx flight 5033 arriving from Bengaluru. The incident occurred when the MD11 aircraft landed on runway 14/32. The aircraft was towed away from the runway and there has been no disruption in flight operations," Mumbai airport said in a statement.