Watch: Despite Dense Fog, BSF Jawans Stand Guard at Indo-Pak Border

Amritsar: We are proud of our Army jawans who are protecting our borders 24x7. A video of Border Security Force (BSF) troops posted at Attari-Wagah border in Punjab’s Amritsar is going viral. The border region is under a blanket of heavy fog and the visibility in the region has dropped below 10 meters and yet the BSF jawans have not budged an inch from their places.

“Whether it is storm, sunshine, or rain, our spirits are always high,” BSF sub-inspector Nitika said in a statement to ANI which has shared the video on microblogging site Twitter.

According to a security official guarding India's border with Pakistan, the jawans are trained to brace the storm or rain. Despite the low visibility due to dense fog, the security forces at the Attari-Wagah border were seen patrolling and guarding the border.

“No matter what the weather is, we continue our patrolling. We remain alert to foil infiltration and smuggling attempts. Visibility reduces to even less than 10 metres but we are here to protect our country and citizens,” BSF Inspector Mukesh Gupta told ANI.

#WATCH | As visibility reduces due to fog, alertness of troops increases at the Attari–Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar pic.twitter.com/LeyVgYknqY — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2022

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, ‘dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during the next 4-5 days’.

Also Read: COVID Not Over Yet: Centre Advises People to Wear Masks, No Change in International Travel Guidelines