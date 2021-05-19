Watch: Cyclone Tauktae Wreaks Havoc Near Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Hotel

The cyclone Tauktae is intensifying as its devastating effects can be seen in the pictures and clips that people are sharing. A few hours ago, director, Ram Gopal Varma shared a video clip on Twitter. We can see the cyclone effects on the Mumbai roads. The water level is rising and roads are untravellable.

The clip shared by RGV shows scenes outside of Mumbai’s Taj Mahal hotel. The waves are so powerful that they are crossing the sidewalk barriers as well. “Unbelievable this is happening at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai ..We just so underestimate nature,” wrote RGV.

Unbelievable this is happening at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai ..We just so underestimate nature pic.twitter.com/pqBmZ0PmFl — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 19, 2021

As the "very severe cyclonic storm" Tauktae headed towards Gujarat, high-speed winds and heavy rains crushed Mumbai and its surrounding areas on Monday, uprooting trees and disrupting local train service.