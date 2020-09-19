KANNAUJ: An UP policeman has been suspended and an inquiry ordered after a video surfaced of the cop assaulting a differently-abled man.

In the video, which has now gone viral, the police constable can be seen hitting him on his head and pushing him on the ground outside the Saukhari police station in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district. As the policemen in the station are onlookers, his pregnant wife pleads to spare him.

Activist Yogita Bhayana had tweeted the video and said that the woman was his wife.

The differently-abled man, who is an auto-rickshaw driver said that he was abused by the police constable and assaulted him for picking up passengers by the side of the road. However, the constable claimed that the driver abused him after he asked the man to move his vehicle to the side of the road to pick up passengers.

Amarendra Pratap Singh, Kannauj district's Superintendent of police, told NDTV that he has been removed from duty and that an enquiry has been ordered.

Kannauj Police's Twitter handle read, "Strict action was taken by the accused following the report of Inspector Saurikh, incharge of police station where the unfortunate incident to the person with a disability took place. The accused accused of abusing Divyang (differently-abled person) was suspended with immediate effect and an inquiry has been ordered against him."

