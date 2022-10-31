Watch: CCTV Footage Of Morbi Cable Bridge Collapse

CCTV camera footage of the tragic moment when the old cable suspension bridge collapsed on Sunday evening, killing at least 134 people, was shared on social media and the video went viral in no time. The video shows a group of visitors standing on the bridge as it swings. A few were even seen holding onto the cables of the suspension bridge to balance themselves. Within moments, it collapsed and people fell into the Machchhu River in Morbi in Gujarat.

CCTV footage of moment before #Morbi bridge collapse. Deeply painful! 👇 pic.twitter.com/vtzuPvQ4B8 — YSR (@ysathishreddy) October 31, 2022

People fell into the waters after the bridge gave way. Videos showed many people desperately clinging to the bridge's wreckage, while some of them were seen swimming to safety. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day tour to election-bound Gujarat, will be visiting Morbi on Tuesday, November 1, in the wake of the bridge collapse.

