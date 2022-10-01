Watch: Arun Govil is Still Considered as Lord Ram by Many, Here’s the Proof

Mumbai: It's been 34 years since Late Ramanand Sagar's mythological serial Ramayan, ended, but the love and appreciation for its main characters continue to live on.

The COVID-19-induced lockdown even saw the show make a comeback on television for a re-run, which brought the cast once again into the limelight.

Recently, a Twitter user shared a video where actor Arun Govil who essayed the role of Lord Ram in the show was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Upon his arrival, a woman can be seen touching the feet of the actor and paying obeisance.

The Twitter user wrote in Hindi, "What is your image in the hearts of others, that is your greatness. It has been 35 years for the Ramayana TV serial, but Arun Govil, who plays the character of Ram, is still Lord Shri Ram for everyone. Emotional moment."

'Ramayan', which is over three-decade-old, made a historic comeback on the small screen by garnering the highest ratings for a Hindi GEC show since 2015.

आपकी छवि क्या है औरों के हृदय में उससे ही आपकी महानता है।रामायण टीवी धारावाहिक को 35 वर्ष हो गए पर राम का चरित्र निभाने वाले अरुण गोविल आज भी सबके लिए प्रभु श्रीराम ही हैं। भावुक कर देने वाला क्षण। @arungovil12 pic.twitter.com/4nM979xQl3 — Dr Sumita Misra IAS (@sumitamisra) September 30, 2022

The show was a television adaptation of the ancient Indian Hindu epic of the same name. Amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the evergreen series was re-telecast on Doordarshan on public demand.

Talking about why it is important to watch the eighties tele-epic once again, Arun Govil told IANS: "The new generation will get a chance to watch it. They will get to understand the morals, teachings, and values of Ramayan. If they will watch it with the family, they can interact also. If they have queries then their family members of the older generation can explain things. It is a family show. How relationships should be...has been shown in the show. Positivity is there. Right now there is a lockdown, you can't go anywhere. So watching it will be a good way to use the time."

The show was a game-changer for Indian television, hooking the nation to the show. Sunday mornings were never the same for families in India after the first episode of 'Ramayan' aired on television. The impact was such that the actors associated with the show, continue to live under the shadow of their characters, with people remembering them for the roles they played in the show, which narrated the life story of Lord Rama and Sita.

The role of Sita was essayed by Dipika Chikhlia, Lakshman was played by Sunil Lahiri, Hanuman by late Dara Singh, and Ravan by Arvind Trivedi. It also featured Sanjay Jog, late Vijay Arora, Sameer Rajda, late Mulraj Rajda, and late Lalita Pawar.

(Source: The Free Press Journal)

