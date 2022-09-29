Watch: Another Video of Thief Dangling from Train Goes Viral in Bihar

Patna: Days after a video of a thief dangling from a train went viral, a similar incident of theft has been reported from Bihar again. A thief tried to snatch a mobile phone from a passenger onboard the Jamalpur-Sahibganj passenger train.

According to reports, a group of chain snatchers attempted robbery on the moving train between Lailakh and Ghogha stations. They managed to escape but one thief was caught by the passengers. They held him back by his hands and t-shirt as he dangled from the speeding train, begging them not to let go off his hand as he would fall to death.

Later, the passengers dragged the thief inside and he was slapped and kicked by the passengers who were furious over rising incidents of theft on trains.

While stealing mobile from train in Bhagalpur, Bihar, people caught the thief and took him far away by hanging him from the train gate.

It is worth mentioning here that a similar robbery attempt was reported from Bihar on September 14 in which a mobile phone snatcher was seen dangling from a train and apologising. The video of this incident was going viral on social media.

