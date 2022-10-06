JALPAIGURI: The final Dasami day festivities of Dasara turned tragic during an idol immersion event after eight people were swept away in flash floods on Wednesday night in the Mal River in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district. Search and rescue operations are being carried out on Thursday for those missing.

The deceased persons included two children and six women, while fifteen people who were injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, officials said.

Due to the rains reported in the last few days, water accumulated in the Mal River in the upper reaches and which is said to have caused these flash floods. The devotees who were participating in the idol immersion who were in the waters were caught unaware and were swept away. The videos of the devotees being swept went viral on social media. ( PTI Inputs)

Saddening news coming from Jalpaiguri as flash flood in Mal river during Durga Puja immersion swept away many people. Few deaths have been reported till now.

I request the DM of Jalpaiguri & @chief_west to urgently step up rescue efforts & provide assistance to those in distress. pic.twitter.com/4dZdm2WlLO — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) October 5, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident. “Anguished by the mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones,” the Prime Minister's Office said on Twitter. The Prime Minister also extended ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those who were injured during the Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri.

Anguished by the mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 5, 2022

