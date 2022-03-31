Wagh Bakri Foundation Donates Delivery Vehicle to Akshaya Patra, Reiterates Support Towards Feeding 65K Children

Bengaluru: Adding another milestone to their long-standing relationship, Wagh Bakri Foundation has reiterated its support towards The Akshaya Patra Foundation’s mission to eliminate child malnutrition in India by donating a delivery vehicle that will help transport hot and nutritious mid-day meals to government schools in Bengaluru.

The vehicle that will be part of Akshaya Patra’s kitchen in Bengaluru will help the NGO deliver 3,300 meals to about 65,877 children.

The generous donation is one of the many initiatives undertaken by Wagh Bakri in collaboration with on Akshaya Patra. As part of their decade-long partnership, both organizations have come together on various occasions to provide mid-day meals, distribute Happiness kits, and cooked meals to the underprivileged.

The delivery vehicle donated to Hare Krishna Hill was flagged off in Bengaluru on 30th March 2022 in the presence of Mr. PV Suresh, Senior General Manager (Sales), Wagh Bakri Tea Group and Sri Sridham Krishna Dasa, Director, Resource Mobilisation, The Akshaya Patra Foundation.

Speaking on the decade-long association, Mr. Paras Desai, Executive Director, Wagh Bakri Tea Group and Trustee, Wagh Bakri Foundation, said, “The Group is elated to join hands with The Akshaya Patra Foundation for the noble cause of providing nutritious meals to underprivileged students across India. The culture of Wagh Bakri Group has always been to ‘Give back to society. We at Wagh Bakri Tea Group believe 'Food is a fundamental human right' hence we strive to work towards fulfilling this responsibility towards the society we live in. Stepping ahead towards the goal of providing the right nutrition, we aid Akshay Patra with 6 food distribution vehicles for serving ‘Mid-Day Meal’ scheme of the Government of India. The vehicles will help Akshay Patra Foundation to reach the larger area and needier.”

Expressing gratitude for the donation by Wagh Bakri Foundation, Sri Chanchalapathi Dasa, Vice Chairman, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, said, “For the past 21 years, we’ve served hot and nutritious meals to children with an aim to eradicate classroom hunger and ascertain that no child should be deprived of education due to hunger. Our mission can only be achieved through partnerships like the one we have with Wagh Bakri. This long-standing collaboration and the donations being made as a part of a larger goal will go a long way in expanding the reach of Akshaya Patra’s meals to thousands more students in Bengaluru.”