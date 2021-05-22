VP Venkaiah Naidu to ICMR: Check Krishnapatnam Ayurvedic Medicine Efficacy

Krishnapatnam Ayurvedic Medicine has grabbed everyone's attention as it claims to cure Covid-19 and increase the oxygen saturation levels of a patient within 10 minutes. With this issue going viral, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu enquired about the details of this medicine from his relatives in Nellore district.

Later, Venkaiah Naidu phoned AYUSH In-charge Minister Kiren Rijiju and ICMR Director General Balaram Bhargava and asked them to carry out a study on the Krishnapatnam Ayurvedic medicine. As per sources, Venkaiah Naidu asked them to finish the survey on the medicine and submitted the report as soon as possible.

On the other hand, thousands of covid affected patients thronged Krisnapatnam for the medicine as the local MLA himself said that the ayurvedic medicine would be distributed on the day. Thousands of corona victims lined up at Anandaiah's house. However, government stopped the distribution of the medicine offered by Ayurvedic doctor Anandaiah.

Meanwhile, it seems that ICMR and AYUSH teams have reached Krishnapatnam to hold discussions with Anandaiah. They enquired about the drugs he is providing to the patients and details of the manufacturing of the drug.

A report from them is expected to arrive in a couple of days after the samples of the drug were sent to the ICMR lab. If the ICMR approves the drug and gives its green signal, then India will have another antiviral drug in its kitty.