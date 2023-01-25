National Voters Day 2023: January 25th is celebrated as National Voters Day. The National Election Commission has been celebrating its foundation day as National Voters' Day for the past few years. Voters, and political parties are the biggest stakeholders of one of the world's largest democracies - India where the ballot is stronger than bullets.

The Elections Commission was established on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic. The theme for this year's National Voters Day is- ‘Nothing Like Voting, I Vote for Sure' marking the 13th National Voters’ Day on Wednesday this year.

The EC has dedicated to voters this theme as it conveys an individual's feelings and aspiration towards participation in the electoral process through the power of their vote.

The logo is designed to showcase the festivity and inclusivity of the electoral process and the Ashoka Chakra in the background represents the largest democracy of the world, whereas the inked finger represents the participation of each and every voter of the country.

The tick mark in the logo stands for informed decision-making by the voter.

ECI to celebrate 13th National Voters’ Day on January 25, 2023. Theme for this year’s NVD is ‘Nothing Like Voting, I Vote for Sure’! Read here for more details about the NVD event👇https://t.co/rtoR6w7c5H#NationalVotersDay #NVD2023 #ElectionCommissionOfIndia #ECI pic.twitter.com/xHBaEqV1UP — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) January 24, 2023

The main purpose of celebrating Voters Day is to create electoral awareness amongst citizens and encourage them to participate in the electoral process. Dedicated to the voters of the country, National Voters' Day is also used to facilitate the enrolment of voters, especially the newly eligible young voters.

New voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) in functions held across the country on this day.

National Voters Day is celebrated at the national, state, district, constituency, and polling booth levels, which makes it one of the largest celebrations in the country.

Message from the Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar on the eve of the 13th National Voters' Day

