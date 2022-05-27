Voluntary Sex Work Is Not Illegal, Only Running Brothel Is: Supreme Court Panel

A Supreme Court-appointed panel has recommended certain guidelines on the topic of whether sex workers should be arrested or not. SC appointed panel said that "Whenever there is a raid on any brothel since voluntary sex work is not illegal and only running the brothel is unlawful, the sex workers concerned should not be arrested or penalised or harassed or victimised."

"Needless to say, this basic protection of human decency and dignity extends to sex workers and their children, who, bearing the brunt of social stigma attached to their work, are removed to the fringes of the society, deprived of their right to live with dignity and opportunities to provide the same to their children, " the Supreme Court said while dealing with Centre reservation on certain recommendations of the panel.

SC also stated, "It need not be gainsaid that notwithstanding the profession, every individual in this the country has a right to a dignified life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India."

A bench of justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai, and AS Bopanna Union of India is directed to file its response to the recommendations made by the panel within a period of six weeks and listed the matter for July 27 2022.

A panel was constituted with Pradip Ghosh as the Chairman of the Panel, Jayant Bhushan, Senior counsel, Usha Multipurpose Co-operative Society through its President/Secretary, Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee through its President/Secretary, and Roshni through Saima Hasan by SC on July 19 2011.

