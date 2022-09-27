Volkswagen Polo Owner Must Spend 22 Lakh to Repair His 11 Lakh Car

The recent rains in Bengaluru city have created a lot of damage to the people. There was waterlogging on the streets and many basements of the buildings. Due to the heavy rains, many cars suffered water damage. Many people are trying to get their cars repaired.

Anirudh Ganesh is one such person who gave his water-damaged Volkswagen Polo for repair. He received a Rs 22 lakh estimate. Isn't it shocking to hear that an Rs.11 lakh worth car has got an estimate of Rs. 22 lakh?



Anirudh’s Volkswagen Polo TSI got damaged in the recent floods in Bengaluru, Karnataka. He sent the vehicle to Volkswagen Apple Auto in Whitefield. The car was in the workshop for 20 days, Volkswagen Apple Auto called Anirudh and said that the estimate is Rs 22 lakh. He then contacted his insurance company Acko which said that the car will be written off as a total loss and they would collect the vehicle from the service centre.

Anirudh went to collect his documents then the service centre gave him a bill of Rs 44,840. He then contacted Volkswagen and explained his situation. Then they said that he will get a solution in 48 hours. After a few days, he received a call from Volkswagen customer care and said that the company does not charge so much money for estimates. There is an upper limit of Rs 5,000 to give an estimate to the customer about the total loss.

