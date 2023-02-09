Vizianagaram: Odisha Man Walks Carrying Wife’s Body on Shoulder, AP Police Responds

Vizianagaram: Andhra Pradesh Police came to the rescue of a Odisha man who was forced to walk carrying his wife’s body on shoulder to his Saroda village in Koraput district from a hospital in Sangivalasa of Visakhapatnam district.

35-year-old Samulu Pangi from Odisha had admitted his 30-year-old ailing wife Ide Guru to a neighbouring Andhra Pradesh hospital. The doctors asked him to take her back home as she was not responding to treatment.

Pangi took an autorickshaw to reach his village which is 100 kms away from the hospital. But, his wife died on the way near Vizianagaram. The auto-driver forced Pangi to get off from his vehicle on Chelluru Ring Road.

As other auto-drivers refused to give a ride, Pangi carried the dead body of his wife on his shoulder and started walking towards home. After receiving information, the local police team led by Rural Circle Inspector TV Tirupati Rao and Gantyada sub-inspector Kiran Kumar responded immediately and arranged for an ambulance that took Pangi and his wife’s body to his village.

#APPolice helps Odisha man who is carrying his wife's dead body on his shoulders:On 8/2/2023,a woman from #Odisha was admitted in Private hospital in Visakhapatnam. As doctors said,there is no chance of survival,her husband hired an auto to take her to Saroda(V), Koraput(D).(1/3) pic.twitter.com/jHURjMJgHE — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) February 9, 2023

When the AP director general of police (DGP) KV Rajendranath Reddy learnt about this, he commended the Vizianagaram police for their timely help.

