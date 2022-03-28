Vivek Agjihotri's The Kashmir Files Prompts Need for Probe into Kashmiri Pandit Cases

Jammu: After an attorney requested that all cases relating to the "massacre" of Kashmiri Pandits be reopened, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh replied that if there is a special necessity, it may be done.

Speaking to media people here, DGP Dilbagh Singh said, "If something specific comes up, we will pay attention to it."

Vineet Jindal, a lawyer and social activist, has written to President Ram Nath Kovind, requesting that all charges relating to the "massacre" of Kashmiri Pandits in 1989-1990 be reopened, as well as the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to reinvestigate deaths in the Kashmir valley.

Also Read: UPSC Rules Out Re-Exam for No-Show Students

Jindal urged the President to have the SIT "thoroughly investigate the cases reported till now and provide a platform to the victims who were unable to report their cases previously due to unfavourable circumstances prevailing then with the objective of ensuring justice."

This follows the release of Vivek Agnihotri's latest film, "The Kashmir Files," which is about the 1990 genocide of Kashmiri Pandits.