Vistara To Start Flights To Bangladesh From Nov 5

On Tuesday, Tata-SIA joint venture airline Vistara announced that, under the recently signed air bubble agreement between the two countries, the airlines is going to start its flight services to Bangladesh from India starting on November 5. The announcement from Vistara comes a day after budget carrier SpiceJet said it would operate flights from India to Dhaka and Chittagong port city from November 5, using bilateral traffic rights under the Air Bubble Pact.

The airline said in a release that, "From November 5, Vistara will operate special, non-stop flights between Delhi and Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. The services will be operated between the two cities on Thursdays and Sundays using the Airbus A320neo aircraft of the airline, as part of the bilateral 'transport bubble' formed between India and Bangladesh."

Air bubble agreement allows airlines to operate international flights in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some limitations.

Vistara Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng said that, "We are glad to be able to consistently expand our international network and widen our global presence, despite the current challenging times. There is significant pent up demand for air travel between India and Bangladesh, and the resumption of flights brings relief to the traders, business communities and other regular travellers in the two countries."

Bookings are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara's website, mobile app and through travel agents, Vistara said in the release.

On Monday, SpiceJet said that it will operate non-stop flights between Kolkata and Chittagong four times a week, in addition to connecting Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai to Dhaka.

On October 17, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri had announced, through a tweet, that India and Bangladesh had sealed an air bubble pact, under which their respective airlines will operate 28 flights (per week) each between the two countries.