Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad Trains Cancelled
May 29, 2021, 11:08 IST
The South Central Railway has announced that it cancelled trains on several routes including Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad. SCR said that the trains were cancelled due to lack of passengers.
Check out the trains list which have stopped their services and on which routes they have been travelling:
|Train No.
|From Station
|To Station
Cancelled Dates
|08561
|Visakhapatnam
|Kachiguda
|June 1- June 10
|08562
|Kachiguda
|Visakhapatnam
|June 2 to June 11
|02882
|Bhubaneswar
|Pune
|June 1 to June 8
|02881
|Pune
|Bhubaneswar
|June 3 to June 10
|07488
|Visakhapatnam
|Kadapa
|June 1 to June 10
|07487
|Kadapa
|Visakhapatnam
|June 2 to June 11
|02831
|Visakhapatnam
|Lingampally
|June 1 to June 10
|02832
|Lingampally
|Visakhapatnam
|June 2 to June 11
