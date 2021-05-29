Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad Trains Cancelled 

May 29, 2021, 11:08 IST
The South Central Railway has announced that it cancelled trains on several routes including Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad. SCR said that the trains were cancelled due to lack of passengers.

Check out the trains list which have stopped their services and on which routes they have been travelling:
 

Train No. From Station To Station

Cancelled Dates
08561 Visakhapatnam Kachiguda June 1- June 10
08562 Kachiguda Visakhapatnam June 2 to June 11
02882 Bhubaneswar Pune June 1 to June 8
02881 Pune Bhubaneswar June 3 to June 10
07488 Visakhapatnam Kadapa June 1 to June 10
07487 Kadapa Visakhapatnam June 2 to June 11
02831 Visakhapatnam Lingampally June 1 to June 10
02832 Lingampally Visakhapatnam June 2 to June 11

 

