Visakha Steel Plant Achieves Record Production and Turn Over in 2021-22 : Govt

New Delhi: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant also known as Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), has created a new record in steel production, sales and turnover in 2021-22. Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste on Monday confirmed this in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

He said that in 2021-22, the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has recorded a turnover of Rs 28,214.76 crore while it was Rs 17,980.22 crore in 2020-21.

In reply to a question by YSR Congress MP V Vijayasai Reddy, who had asked about the details of RNIL’s unprecedented growth in steel production, sales and also turnover in 2021-22, the Union Minister said Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has achieved an annual turnover of Rs 28,214 crore in 2021-22.

The Union Minister has also shared the requested details of turnover of RINL during the last five years. The sales figures are Rs 16,618.40 crore (2017-18), Rs 20,844.38 cr (2018-19), Rs 15,819.24 cr (2019-20), Rs 17,980.22 cr. (2020-21) and Rs 28,214.76 cr. (2021-22).