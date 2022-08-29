Viral: Villagers in MP Booked for Shoving Cows into Swollen River in Satna

Satna, MP: A video clip of cows being thrown in the swollen river in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district is going viral on social media. Soon after the video went viral, Satna police booked a group of men under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act on Monday.

According to the police, the purported video was shot at a culvert on Bihar river between Ghuisa and Bidhui Khurd villages under Mukundpur police station limits.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) S K Jain said the police officials have analysed and verified the contents of the viral video and after investigation found that people from Ghuisa and Bidhui Khurd villages were involved in this act.

Height of cruelty with cows in MP's Satna district. Viral video of cows being bludgeoned by villagers and forced to jump from a culvert in flooded Bihad river in a village in Tala police station of Satna goes viral. @NewIndianXpress@TheMornStandard @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/a6NSbo2dUB — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) August 29, 2022

He said that after verification, a case was registered against Lal Bhai Patel, Rampal Patel, Sunil Pandey, Lallu Pandey and Ramdayal Pandey among others under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Also Read: Dumka Girl Set Ablaze Incident: KTR Demands IPC, Juvenile Justice Act Amendment

In the viral video, a group of stick-wielding men can be seen forcing more than 15 cattle, including cows and buffaloes, into the swollen river from the culvert. When the cattle swim a little distance and try to climb the river bank, a few men again hit them with sticks and shove them in the water.

