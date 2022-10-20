Viral Video: School Teacher Thrashed by Women for Molesting Girls

Azamgarh (UP): A government school teacher, who was allegedly molesting girls in his school, was badly thrashed by the women. In the video clip which is going viral on social media, the women can be seen beating the teacher with shoes and slippers.

The incident took place in the premises of Sarai Khurd Primary school in Phulpur police limits of Azamgarh. The school girls allegedly told their parents about the sexual harassment and molestation they were being subjected to by the teacher at school. The victims accused the teacher of misbehaving with the girls in class and also claimed that the accused touched them inappropriately.

On getting information about the incident, the Phulpur police reached the school and filed a case against the accused teacher under POCSO act.

