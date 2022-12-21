Viral Video: Rahul Gandhi Pushes Down Party Worker’s Phone, BJP Reacts

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi losing his cool during a programme in Haryana is going viral on social media on Wednesday. In this video, an irate Rahul is shown as pushing aside the hand of a Congress worker on stage who was attempting to take a selfie with him.

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Haryana from Rajasthan early this morning and the viral video is reportedly from Haryana’s programme.

BJP leaders were quick to react to Congress leader’s gesture in full public view. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared Rahul’s video on his Twitter account and wrote this caption in Hindi, ‘This is called losing your temper in arrogance’. He also used the Bharat Jodo Yatra hashtag in his tweet.

Another party leader and BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said Rahul Gandhi ‘needs lessons in how to conduct himself in public’.

Rahul Gandhi needs lessons in how to conduct himself in public. pic.twitter.com/iDnPTM4iTO — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 21, 2022

