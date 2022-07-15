Viral Video: Malegaon Man Who Dived Into Flooded River, Still Missing

In a rather bizarre incident a man from Maharashtra jumped into an overflowing river much to the shock of onlookers who didn’t expect his sudden dive into the furious waters. The incident occurred in Maharashtra's Malegaon on Thursday and the video of the dive has since gone viral on social media.

The man is seen standing on the edge of the bridge which was recorded by another person even as onlookers watch to see what he's upto. Then he suddenly jumps into the overflowing Girna river. The 23-year-old has been identified as Naeem Amin and is yet to be traced.

Local authorities tried locating his body till Thursday night but were unsuccessful. Several districts in Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall for over a week. Rivers and tributaries are overflowing across the State.

Check out the video below which was shared by a Twitter user.

Meanwhile, the river Godavari continues to flow above the danger levels in the Bhadrachalam district of neighbouring Telangana.Officials closed the bridge across the river at Bhadrachalam for all vehicular movement and human movement to any untoward situations.

Also Read: Telangana: Godavari River in Spate in Bhadrachalam