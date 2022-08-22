Valsad: A purported video clip of BJP MLA Bharat Patel showing him getting into a heated argument with police and threatening them during the Ganesh Utsav procession has gone viral.

In the video clip, a BJP legislator can be seen threatening police, “Aa jo, hu jo kahu to hamna Hullad thay (If I tell them, there will be violence).” The incident occured on Sunday evening when the police stopped a Ganesh Utsav procession being taken out by the Aahir community.

According to BJP MLA Bharat Patel, the Valsad police not only stopped the Ahir members from proceeding further but also snatched the mobile phones of the organisers and the laptop of the DJ player.

The BJP MLA further said before the things escalated, he reached the spot and asked the police to return the mobile phones and laptop. The discussion escalated into an argument but he did not threaten police of any violence, police are spreading lies against me, the BJP leader added.

In the viral video clip, MLA Bharat Patel can be seen scolding police personnel after they prevented the people from proceeding further with their procession. As things resulted in chaos, Police Inspector of the area D.M. Dhol reached the spot and tried to calm the BJP MLA.

In the video, Patel can be heard saying, “We cooperated with the Tazia procession when it was organised, why are you harassing Hindus.” When the police officer requested the BJP leader to help them in controlling the situation, the MLA says “it is your duty, I will be part of the Ganesh procession next time, try to arrest me… If I tell them, there will be violence.”

Giving a clarification on the viral video and allegation of threatening the police, the BJP legislator from Valsad said it is a very lengthy process to get the permission for religious procession, for this police seeks opinion of magistrate, nagar palika Chief Officer and only after that the permission is granted, BJP leader told IANS.

He added that the permission process needs to be simplified and the administration should introduce a single window for seeking permission. He refuted that he threatened violence and blamed police for false allegations against him.

Meanwhile, the Police Inspector Dhol said he was discussing the matter with senior officers and so refused to comment on it.

(With inputs from news agencies)

