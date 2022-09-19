Viral Video: Dog Tied to Car, Dragged Along Road in Rajasthan, Driver Held

Jodhpur: A video of an intentional animal cruelty is doing rounds on social media platforms in which a dog is tied to a car and mercilessly dragged around the city by the driver. Netizens have expressed outrage after the animal cruelty video went viral. Social media users who demanded strict punishment against the man for animal cruelty.

The purported video is said to have been shot in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Sunday. The video was shot by passengers in another vehicle that was following the car.

In this viral video clip, a man is driving a car with a dog tied to it by the leash. The poor animal can be seen struggling to match the pace of the car. Some good samaritan followed the car and forced the driver to stop the vehicle.

The person who did this he is a Dr. Rajneesh Gwala and dog legs have multiple fracture and this incident is of Shastri Nagar Jodhpur please spread this vidro so that @CP_Jodhpur should take action against him and cancel his licence @WHO @TheJohnAbraham @Manekagandhibjp pic.twitter.com/leNVxklx1N — Dog Home Foundation (@DHFJodhpur) September 18, 2022

The dog has suffered several bruises — fracture in one leg and injuries on the other. It also sustained bruises on the neck, a caretaker at Dog Home Foundation said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Dr Rajneesh Galwa, a renowned plastic surgeon of a Rajasthan government hospital has been booked for causing cruelty to the animal, police said.

Shastri Nagar SHO Jogendra Singh said a case has been registered against Dr Rajneesh Galwa under Section 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals act.

Principal and Controller of SN Medical College Dr Dilip Kachawaha said a show cause notice has been issued to Galwa seeking his reply within 24 hours

