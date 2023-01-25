Viral Video: Bride Takes Metro to Avoid Bengaluru Traffic Jam

Bengaluru: They say, of course as a joke that, Bengaluru residents spend more time stuck in a traffic jam than in their home or offices. It’s true because Karnataka's state capital is the most traffic-congested city in the country. The

This bride-to-be knew the traffic conditions of her city very well and did not want to get stuck in the gridlock on her D-day. She ditched a car ride and boarded the Bengaluru metro to reach her own wedding.

Dressed in wedding saree and wearing heavy jewellery, the bride-to-be and her family were seen taking the metro to avoid the traffic jam. The video clip tweeted by Forever Bengaluru page is now going viral. Don’t believe us? Here’s the video proof!!

Whatte STAR!! Stuck in Heavy Traffic, Smart Bengaluru Bride ditches her Car, & takes Metro to reach Wedding Hall just before her marriage muhoortha time!! @peakbengaluru moment 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LsZ3ROV86H — Forever Bengaluru 💛❤️ (@ForeverBLRU) January 16, 2023

Many netizens who are familiar with the Bengaluru traffic were empathising with the bride. They also rejected the ‘publicity stunt’ comments made by other users.

