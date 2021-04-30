Viral: Life of A COVID Doctor Living in PPE Suit For Months

The number of coronavirus cases are increasing in the country and the second wave of the pandemic is taking its toll on the health care system. The government of India is making all efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus but still the country is in the grip of the brutal second wave of COVID-19.

Ever since the pandemic started, the frontline workers are toiling round the clock and we have heard of many stories of doctors and other emergency service workers, who have been rendering their services without taking a break.

Now, a post of a doctor drenched in sweat as a result of wearing PPE suit continuously for around 15 hours has gone viral. In the post, the doctor has shared two pictures; in the first one, he is seen wearing a PPE Kit whereas in the second one, he is completely drenched in sweat. The doctor has captioned the post, "Proud to serve the nation."

In another tweet, he writes, "On behalf of all the doctors and health workers, I would like to say that we are working very hard to stay away from our family, sometimes just one step from the positive patient, and sometimes from the seriously ill elderly. Are an inch away. I request everyone to please go for vaccinations. This is the only solution! Be safe."



Proud to serve the nation pic.twitter.com/xwyGSax39y — Dr_sohil (@DrSohil) April 28, 2021

See how Twitteratti is reacting to the post.

The second wave of coronavirus is severe and most of the people are getting infected. When everyone thought that the situation was returning to normalcy, the reverse happened. With each passing day, the number of coronavirus cases are rising and people are running from one hospital to another seeking beds for covid infected family member and are facing a lot of difficulties.