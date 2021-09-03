Viral Pics: JDU MLA Spotted In Undergarments On Train

Sep 03, 2021, 11:18 IST
- Sakshi Post

Janata Dal (United) MLA Gopal Mandal was spotted roaming in his undergarments while travelling on the Tejas Rajdhani Express on Thursday. He was travelling from Patna to New Delhi and was seen roaming in underwear in the AC first-class compartment of the train. Many fellow passengers raised objections over the MLA's attitude and he fumed with anger. 

Gopal Mandal's friend Kunal Singh said that the MLA is a diabetes patient and can't go to the washroom in his clothes and therefore wears a lungi and gancha whenever he wants to use a washroom.

Speaking to a news agency Kunal Singh said that, "After boarding the train, Gopal Mandal wanted to go to the washroom. He was in a hurry, so he went in his underwear. At this point of time, one passenger spoke with Mandal with impudence. The MLA didn't say anything at that time but spoke with the passenger after returning from the washroom."

