Viral Pics: JDU MLA Spotted In Undergarments On Train

Janata Dal (United) MLA Gopal Mandal was spotted roaming in his undergarments while travelling on the Tejas Rajdhani Express on Thursday. He was travelling from Patna to New Delhi and was seen roaming in underwear in the AC first-class compartment of the train. Many fellow passengers raised objections over the MLA's attitude and he fumed with anger.

Here is how @JanatadalU MLA is seen roaming around in the AC coach of Tejas Express from Patna to Delhi…When MLA Gopal Mandal was objected to by passengers, he threatened to shoot them! नेताजी का underwear वाला टशन!!! pic.twitter.com/K8Xr3aWNRw — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) September 3, 2021

Gopal Mandal's friend Kunal Singh said that the MLA is a diabetes patient and can't go to the washroom in his clothes and therefore wears a lungi and gancha whenever he wants to use a washroom.

Speaking to a news agency Kunal Singh said that, "After boarding the train, Gopal Mandal wanted to go to the washroom. He was in a hurry, so he went in his underwear. At this point of time, one passenger spoke with Mandal with impudence. The MLA didn't say anything at that time but spoke with the passenger after returning from the washroom."