Viral: MIT Professor Compares Muslim Student with 26/11 Terrorist, Probe Ordered

Udipi: A professor at Bengaluru's Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) has been suspended by the institution after he compared a Muslim student with a 'terrorist' during a class. The administration of MIT initiated a disciplinary action against its faculty member after a video of the incident emerged on social media. It is said the incident took place on Friday.

Reports suggest that during a class, the teacher had reportedly asked the student his name. The teacher’s behaviour towards the student suddenly turned hostile as the student told his Muslim name.

“Oh, you are like Kasab!” he said. Notably, Ajmal Kasab, the lone Pakistani terrorist captured alive after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, was executed in 2012.

In the viral video, the Muslim student can be heard confronting the professor and says 26/11 (Mumbai terror attacks) was not funny.

“26/11 was not funny. Being a Muslim in this country and facing all this every day is not funny, sir. You can't joke about my religion, that too in such a derogatory manner. It's not funny sir, it's not,” the student said.

Later, the student and professor sorted out the issue and the professor tendered an apology. However, after the video went viral on social media, the university suspended the faculty teacher from classes.

A Professor in a class room in India calling a Muslim student ‘terrorist’ - This is what it has been to be a minority in India! pic.twitter.com/EjE7uFbsSi — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) November 27, 2022

“The institute has already initiated an inquiry into the incident and the concerned staff has been debarred from classes till the inquiry is over. We would like everyone to know that the institute does not condone this kind of behaviour and this isolated incident will be dealt with in accordance with the laid down policy,” said the MIT in a statement.

MIT Manipal Response on ongoing viral video.@MAHE_Manipal pic.twitter.com/dfPZfv4CYd — MIT MANIPAL (@MIT_MANIPAL) November 28, 2022

Also Read: Ramdev Apologises After Row Over His Women Look Good Even If They Don’t Wear Anything Remark