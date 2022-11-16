Viral: Minor Girl Gets Hurt While Escaping Molestation Bid by Autorickshaw Driver in Aurangabad

Aurangabad: A video of a girl jumping off a moving autorickshaw is making rounds on social media. Reports suggest that the auto driver tried to molest the girl and she pushed him and jumped out of the moving vehicle and fell in the middle of the road. In her escape bid, she sustained severe injuries to her head. The girl was returning home after finishing her tuition classes.

The incident was caught on street-level CCTV camera. As soon as the girl fell on the road, the motorists and nearby shopkeepers ran out to rescue her. The victim has been admitted to MGM hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The police have arrested the accused auto driver who has been identified as Syed Akbar Hameed. A case has been filed against the auto driver by the Aurangabad's Kranti Chowk Police Station and the accused was booked under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

