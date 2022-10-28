Viral: Delhi Man Arrested for Deliberately Ploughing Car into People, 3 Hurt

New Delhi: A man has been arrested by the Delhi Police on Friday for allegedly ploughing his car on three persons after an altercation with a biker. The road rage incident took place on October 26 in Delhi’s Alipur area but came to light late. The accused driver has been identified as Nitin Maan who lives in the same locality.

CCTV footage of road rage is going viral on social media. In the video clip, we can see the car driver deliberately hitting a biker in the narrow lane. He also comes out of the car and argues with the biker. When the local residents get involved in the matter, the driver argues with them too and smashes his car in the group of people which left three persons injured.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital. The police officials have recorded the statements of the complainant or eye witness Raj Kumar who said the incident took place in front his house around 9 pm on the day of the incident.

#WATCH | Delhi: A car ran over people in Alipur area on Oct 26 following an argument with a bike rider. 3 people injured & admitted to a hospital. Accused driver, Nitin Maan has been arrested, case registered under sec of IPC incl 307 (attempt to murder). Probe on. (Source:CCTV) pic.twitter.com/523eyA2v8C — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

“One man in Creta SUV whose registration number was DL11CC5771, started an argument with a boy. Upon seeing this, I moved towards the driver and tried to pacify him to not make indulge in argument on the festive day. The accused driver escaped from the spot after running his car over three persons and injuring them,” Raj Kumar told police.