AHMEDABAD: A video has gone viral where a COVID-19 patient is seen being thrashed by nursing staff and security personnel inside the Rajkot Civil Hospital in Gujarat.

The 38-year-old COVID-19 patient has succumbed to the virus on September 12. His patient Prabhakar Patil's brother Vilas Patil has blamed the hospital administration for his death, as reported by a channel.

According to a report by a news agency, hospital authorities had claimed that the patient was "mentally disturbed" and was being restrained, and not thrashed, to avoid inflicting injuries to himself or others in the medical facility.

The video which was filmed a week back shows nursing staff in PPE kit and can be seen struggling to overpower the patient lying on the floor. While one person in PPE kit sits on the patient, another can be seen slapping and asking him to stay calm. A security man also uses force to control the patient.

Hospital superintendent Dr Pankaj Buch told PTI, "The staff was only trying to make sure the patient does not hurt himself or others. Though the nursing staff had asked him to behave, he did not listen to them. He even tried to remove his clothes. Thus, the staff tried hard to restrain him and take him back to his bed."

Vilas Patil said that he died after he beaten brutally and also alleged that the body was not cremated as per the COVID-19 protocol.

He said that Prabhakar was taken to a private hospital after he reported kidney infection. Later, when he tested positive for coronavirus, he was admitted to Rajkot Civil Hospital for Covid-19 treatment.

His family said that he worked as an operator at a factory in the city and was mentally fit and alleged that he died due to the negligence and inhuman behaviour by the hospital staff, as reported by India Today.

