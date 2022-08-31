Vinayaka Chavithi Story of Lord Ganesha to Read During Pooja for Benefits

Ganesha is known as the God of wealth, sciences, knowledge, wisdom, and prosperity. The auspicious Hindu festival is celebrated for 10 days. Hindus offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings. The festival is celebrated on 31 August.

Puja Muhurat:

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja: 11:03 am to 01:33 pm

Duration - 02 Hours 30 Minutes

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 12:17 AM on Sep 10, 2022

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 10:00 PM on Sep 10, 2022

Duration - 21 Hours 43 Minutes

Ganesha Visarjan on Thursday, September 12, 2022

Not only on the festival day but also people read Vinayaka Katha before they start any important work.

It is believed that devotees who pray to Ganesha are able to fulfill their wishes and desires. It is said that those who pray to Lord Ganesha become free of sins and will be on the path of knowledge and wisdom.

Here is one mantra to chant on the day of Vinayaka Chavithi

He Heramba Tvamehyehi Hyambikatryambakatmaja।

Siddhi-Buddhi Pate Tryaksha Lakshalabha Pituh Pitah॥

Nagasyam Nagaharam Tvam Ganarajam Chaturbhujam।

Bhushitam Svayudhaudavyaih Pashankushaparashvadhaih॥

Avahayami Pujartham Rakshartham Cha Mam Kritoh।

Ihagatya Grihana Tvam Pujam Yagam Cha Raksha Me॥

Om Siddhi-Buddhi Sahitaya Shri Mahaganadhipataye Namah।

Avahayami-Sthapayami॥

Also Read: Remedies For Seeing The Moon on Ganesh Chaturthi