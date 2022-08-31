Vinayaka Chavithi 2022 Date, Pooja Timings, Significance and Mantras to Chant

People wait for Ganesh Chaturthi as it brings everyone together. It is celebrated on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. As per the Gregorian calendar, this date falls on August 31 this year. The festival starts on August 31 and it will end with Ganesh Visarjan on September 9. Ganesh Chaturthi is observed throughout the country, but celebrations are high in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. Devotees bring Lord Ganesh to their homes on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi and the 10-day festival is celebrated with much pomp.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Pooja Timings:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date: Wednesday 31st August 2022

Shubh Yog - 31st August 2022 - 5:58 am to 9:00 am

Shubh Choghadiya - 31st August 2022 - 10:45 am - 12:15 pm

Evening Auspicious time - 31st August 2022 - 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Ganesh Chaturthi Festival History and Significance:

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha was born on Chaturthi tithi of Shukla paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. As per history, the existence of Lord Ganesha happened through the sandalwood paste prepared by Maa Parvati while taking a bath. Ganesha was created in the absence of Lord Shiva. One day, Lord Shiva came to meet Goddess Parvati, Ganesha was guarding his mother and prohibited Lord Shiva from entering the place where Maa Parvati was taking a bath. Lord Shiva and Bal Ganesha fought with each other and aggressive Shiva separated Ganesha's head from his body. When Maa Parvati arrived, she was so angry and said she would destroy the universe. To handle the situation, Lord Shiva took the head of the baby elephant and attached it to baby Ganesha's head.

Mantras to chant:

Om Vakratunda Maha-Kaaya Surya-Kotti Samaprabha. ...

Aum Ekadantaya Viddhamahe, Vakratundaya Dhimahi, Tanno Danti Prachodayat..!! ...

Om Gan Ganpataye Namah..!! ...

Om Namo Siddhi Vinayakaya Sarva kaarya kartrey Sarva vighna prashamnay Sarvarjaya Vashyakarnaya Sarvajan Sarvastree Purush Aakarshanaya Shreeng Om Swaha..!!

He Heramba Tvamehyehi Hyambikatryambakatmaja।

Siddhi-Buddhi Pate Tryaksha Lakshalabha Pituh Pitah॥

Nagasyam Nagaharam Tvam Ganarajam Chaturbhujam।

Bhushitam Svayudhaudavyaih Pashankushaparashvadhaih॥

Avahayami Pujartham Rakshartham Cha Mam Kritoh।

Ihagatya Grihana Tvam Pujam Yagam Cha Raksha Me॥

Om Siddhi-Buddhi Sahitaya Shri Mahaganadhipataye Namah।

Avahayami-Sthapayami॥

