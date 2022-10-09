This Village Becomes India’s First Round-the-clock Solar-powered Village in India

Mehsana (Gujarat): Modhera village in Gujarat’s Mehsana district becomes the first known 24x7 solar-powered village in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday declared it as India’s first village which runs on solar power.

As Gujarat is set for Assembly election by the end of this year, Modi addressed a public rally here and said Modhera was known for the Sun temple, now it will also be known as the first round-the-clock solar-powered village in the country.

In a series of tweets, the BJP-ruled Gujarat government said over 1,000 solar panels have been put on village homes which provide round the clock electricity to the local population. The state government claimed this initiative is in line with the Prime Minister’s objective of giving a fillip to the use of renewable energy.

