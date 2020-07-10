LUCKNOW: Gangster Vikas Dubey who was arrested in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh was killed in an encounter in Kanpur on Friday morning. Police shot him in an encounter when the gangster tried to flee upon reaching Kanpur. The officials have to confirm the death news.

According to the India Today report, Vikas Dubey suffered a few bullet shots and later succumbed to his injuries. The encounter took place at Sachendi border in Kanpur. Two police constables also injured in the encounter. The body was taken from the spot to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital or Hallett Hospital.

Vikas Dubey was on the run since he killed eight policemen in Kanpur last Friday. He was arrested by the police. Early this morning, one of the police cars taking Vikas Dubey to Uttar Pradesh overturned. Reports say that the gangster tried to escape and even attempted to snatch weapons from the police when the encounter took place.

Amar Dubey, a close aide of the gangster Vikas Dubey was also killed in an encounter in the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh on July 8. Amar who was one of the accused in the Kanpur case in which eight police personnel were killed by Vikas Dubey and his men. Amar was the personal bodyguard of Vikas Dubey and was a wanted criminal in several other cases.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Devendra Kumar Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and four constables were killed in the clod blooded ambush by the criminal and his assistants who had placed roadblocks on the roads leading to the village. Once the cops managed to get to the village, shooters who were ready for them fired from the rooftops.

According to the reports, Vikas Dubey who was prime accused in some 60 criminal cases was killed in an encounter today.