Vijaya Sai Reddy, PT Usha Nominated to Rajya Sabha Vice-chairman’s Panel

Legendary former athlete and nominated Rajya Sabha member P.T. Usha has been nominated to the panel of vice-chairperson.

Announcing the decision, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar said, “This is the first time a nominated member has been appointed in the panel.”

Along with her, YSRCP member Vijaya Sai Reddy has also been nominated.

Taking to twitter, the MP expressed gratitude to the Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankar for his renomination to the panel of Vice Chaiman.

I express gratitude to Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri @jdhankhar1 ji, Shri @narendramodi ji and Shri @JoshiPralhad for re-nominating me to the Panel of Vice-Chairmen w.e.f. 19 Dec 2022. I shall try to ensure that the Rajya Sabha functions smoothly to the satisfaction of the members. pic.twitter.com/KXr7hOPOS9 — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) December 20, 2022

