Kochi (Kerala) : Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu has been arrested by the Ernakulam Town South police in connection with an alleged sexual assault case. He was called for questioning by the Ernakulam Town South Police Station for questioning and he was arrested when he appeared before the investigating officers.

Vijay Babu appeared before the probe officials in the Ernakulam Town South Police Station at 9.00 am on Monday. He appeared for the interrogation as per the direction of the High Court. The court had directed Vijay Babu to cooperate with the investigation and to refrain from tampering with the probe. It also directed him to not interact through or with any social or other media.

There are two cases registered against Vijay Babu. One is the sexual assault case and the other one is for disclosing the identity of the complainant through social media.

In her complaint, the actress alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu in a Kochi flat and the offence took place more than once. The complainant said Babu sexually assaulted her on the pretext of offering roles in movies.

The Malayalam actor is expected to be released on bail very soon because he has been granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court. Before releasing him, police will collect the evidence from the place of the alleged crime happened.

In order to save the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) from ‘disgrace’, Vijay Babu has decided to stay away from the Executive Committee of the organization till he is proven innocent in the sexual assault case. He had stepped down from the executive committee of the AMMA in May Meanwhile, office bearers of AMMA on Sunday said that any action against actor-producer Vijay Babu will be taken “as per the judgment of the court’’.