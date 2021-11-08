Video Of Andaman Man Saving Wine Bottle After Earthquake Viral
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Southeast of Port Blair on early Monday morning.
"Earthquake of magnitude:4.3, occurred on 08-11-2021, 05:28:29 IST, Lat: 9.98 & Long: 93.82, depth: 16 Km, location: 218km SE of Port Blair, Andaman, and Nicobar island," the National Center for Seismology said in a tweet. Here is the tweet made by NCS.
Now, a video of Andaman man saving the wine bottles during the time of the earthquake is going viral. Here is the video, just give a look at it.
In September 2021, an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Island.