Video Of Andaman Man Saving Wine Bottle After Earthquake Viral

Nov 08, 2021, 10:37 IST
- Sakshi Post

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Southeast of Port Blair on early Monday morning. 

"Earthquake of magnitude:4.3, occurred on 08-11-2021, 05:28:29 IST, Lat: 9.98 & Long: 93.82, depth: 16 Km, location: 218km SE of Port Blair, Andaman, and Nicobar island," the National Center for Seismology said in a tweet. Here is the tweet made by NCS.

Now, a video of Andaman man saving the wine bottles during the time of the earthquake is going viral. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

In September 2021, an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Island.

