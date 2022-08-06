New Delhi: Members of both Houses of Parliament were seen exercising their franchise in the 16th Vice-Presidential election on Saturday. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Former PM and Congress MP Manmohan Singh, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and other MPs were seen casting their vote at the Parliament House.

The term of incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu is ending on August 10 and the parliamentarians are voting to elect the next Vice-President of India. The voting process began at 10 am at Parliament House in New Delhi and will go on till 5 pm. The counting of votes will take place later in the day.

The ruling NDA’s candidate and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar is in a comfortable position against the Opposition parties’ nominee Margret Alva due to lack of unity in their ranks. Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress announced it will abstain from voting while Mayawati’s BSP and Naveen Patnaik’s BJD are supporting the NDA candidate.

Congress president Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji casts her vote for the Vice Presidential election at Parliament House.#VicePresidentialElections2022 pic.twitter.com/nJPfIWjrUN — Nitin Agarwal (@nitinagarwalINC) August 6, 2022

The Electoral College consists of 233 elected members of Rajya Sabha, 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha, and 543 elected members of Lok Sabha, adding up to 788 members. With over 500 votes, the NDA candidate Dhankar is set for easy win as several regional parties like the Janata Dal (United), YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK and Shiv Sena are supporting him while Opposition nomineer Alva is expected to garner a little over 200 votes.

